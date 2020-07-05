Home / News / Restaurants begin to re-open
For the first time since March 17, Klunder’s Kafe welcomed customers back into their restaurant located on New Hampton’s west side.

Restaurants begin to re-open

Thu, 05/07/2020 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
Most still offering carry-out but there is a ‘dining-in’ option
Nate DeBondt

When it comes to the Coronavirus, there is no such thing as being too cautious. That’s why the majority of restaurants in New Hampton are continuing to only offer carry-out or delivery services. 

Nevertheless, there is one establishment that has already opened their doors to the public.

During her news conference last Monday, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced she would allow restaurants to reopen for the first time since the middle of March, beginning on May 1. However, there are mandatory requirements these businesses must abide by in order to limit the spread of COVID-19.

