Retired teacher finds the perfect job

While teaching about the My Plate dietary guidelines, Linda Burgart once had students taste food samples before revealing what each was.

At the end of the session, Burgart, who teaches the Ag in the Classroom program for Chickasaw County Farm Bureau, instructed students to pass on what they learned.

Then one day a lady stopped her in the grocery store and said, “Do you know our family eats eggplant now because my daughter loved it and I had to go buy it?”

“I think it’s awesome because they’re really comprehending,” Burgart said.

Burgart taught for 34 years, 15 in New Hampton in third grade and talented and gifted. Before she retired, Farm Bureau Board member Cassie Hackman approached her about the position, which involves teaching students in the county where their food comes from before it gets to the grocery store.

