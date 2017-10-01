Retirees will miss ‘second’ families

Over the years, the terminology used for those who call Comprehensive Systems’ group home has changed.But as far as Mary Langreck and Val Kolbet are concerned, the people who live at their home on New Hampton’s west side have never been clients, residents or consumers.They’ve always been family.So last Wednesday was, in a way, a tough day for the two women who worked a combined 75 years for Comprehensive Systems.For the complete story see the 01/10/2017 New Hampton Tribune.