New Hampton City Clerk Suellen Kolbet will be honored Thursday afternoon with a retirement open house.

The event will run from 4 to 6 p.m. and be held at the New Hampton Community Center.

Kolbet, who has worked for the city for the past 40 years and has been the city clerk since 1993, is retiring and her last day on the job will be Friday.

