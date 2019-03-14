Retirement opens door for new cluster bookkeeper

As a member of the St. Joseph Community School Board and a representative of the School Board to the Pastoral Council, Becky Ptacek-Havlik had worked with Good Shepherd Catholic Cluster bookkeeper Becky Schoenfeld, who sat on Parish Council meetings for her position.

Ptacek-Havilk was also an alumna of St. Joseph Community School and a parent of two alumni, and she was working for the Iowa Department of Human Services in Waterloo when “a wonderful opportunity” occurred.

Schoenfeld, who had been working for the parish for 25 years, began training Ptacek-Havlik on Jan. 1, and Schoenfeld retired on Feb. 28.

“The state job was a family for me, I’d been there 17 years,” Ptacek-Havlik said. “I knew if I ever left, it’d be for another family.”

The Good Shepherd Cluster was such a family.

— For more on this story, see the March 12 New Hampton Tribune.