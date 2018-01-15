Retiring City Clerk will head back to work

Suellen Kolbet’s retirement isn’t going to last all that long.

The longtime New Hampton city clerk’s last day of work for the city will be May 25, and she’ll get a a little more than a month to enjoy the full benefits of retirement before she heads back to work.

That’s because this past week, Kolbet was named the new executive secretary for Rotary District 5970, effective July 1. The district includes 53 Rotary Clubs across northern Iowa and runs from Algona to the Mississippi River.

“I had a few people talk to me about it when they saw the opening, and when I looked into it, I was definitely interested,” Kolbet said. “I’ll have to organize board meetings, do minutes and take care of some of the reports.”

She paused and couldn’t help but laugh.

“I think I’ve done a few of those things at City Hall over the years.”

She will replace John Last of Mason City, who is retiring after 13 years as the district’s executive secretary, and she will work with Last for the next several months to come up to speed before she takes over the part-time position.

