Retiring superintendent gets fond sendoff

Nashua-Plainfield School Board members wanted to give their superintendent a nice send-off; after all, they believe Randy Strabala has contributed a lot to the school district over the last 19 1/2 years.

So on Friday evening at the Nashua Town and Country Club, board members hosted a retirement bash for Strabala, who will officially retire on Dec. 31 and be replaced by former Nashua-Plainfield teacher and coach Keith Turner, who is now the superintendent at Rockford.

“We knew he was looking to retire,” said School Board member Rhonda Poppe. “We are happy for him and he’s done wonderful things for the district and I’m sure Keith Turner will be wonderful too.”

Rockford and Nashua-Plainfield will share Turner as their superintendent while Clarksville, which has shared Strabala for the past three years, will begin a sharing agreement with North Butler.

