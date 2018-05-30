Home / News / Reverent Memorial Day

Reverent Memorial Day

Wed, 05/30/2018 - 6:00pm Bob Fenske
By: 
Bob Fenske

They went for reverence, and without a doubt, the members of the New Hampton American Legion Post 38 accomplished their goal Monday during the city’s annual Memorial Day observance.
From three recent New Hampton High School students who have enlisted in the armed forces placing the wreaths to a demonstration on how to properly dispose a flag to a Bible verse uttered by a church youth leader to the traditional playing of “Taps,” residents were reminded once again of the ultimate sacrifice so many have made.
