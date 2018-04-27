Home / News / Roads budget green-lit ahead of submittal to state

Roads budget green-lit ahead of submittal to state

Fri, 04/27/2018 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
By: 
Mira Schmitt-Cash

The [Chickasaw] County Board of Supervisors heard a refresher course on the five-year construction program from County Engineer Dusten Rolando on April 9. The board approved it that day, ahead of the April 15 deadline set by Iowa Department of Transportation.
The first three years of the five are shown.
“The last two years are kind of a wish list,” Rolando said, which is subject to change.
