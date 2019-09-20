Robinson crowned homecoming queen

New Hampton had another big day as it continued its week-long celebration of homecoming Friday, but the school saved the two bests for last as Abby Robinson was crowned homecoming queen and the Chickasaws beat Waverly-Shell Rock in the big game.

Robinson was crowned by 2018 homecoming queen Faith Erdman during a halftime ceremony that included fellow queen candidates Paige Laures, Ashlynn Tank, Maddie Hoeck and Michaela Fitzgerald.

Robinson will join King Ethan Rosonke, who was crowned on Thursday night, to lead the homecoming dance that will be held Saturday evening.

— For more homecoming coverage, see the Sept. 24 Tribune