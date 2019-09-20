Home / News / Robinson crowned homecoming queen
New Hampton's outgoing homecoming queen, Faith Erdman, gives this year's queen, Abby Robinson, a kiss as Robinson's parents look on. (Bob Fenske/Tribune)

Robinson crowned homecoming queen

Fri, 09/20/2019 - 10:42pm Bob Fenske
Senior joins Ethan Rosonke as 2019 New Hampton homecoming royalty
By: 
Bob Fenske

New Hampton had another big day as it continued its week-long celebration of homecoming Friday, but the school saved the two bests for last as Abby Robinson was crowned homecoming queen and the Chickasaws beat Waverly-Shell Rock in the big game.

Robinson was crowned by 2018 homecoming queen Faith Erdman during a halftime ceremony that included fellow queen candidates Paige Laures, Ashlynn Tank, Maddie Hoeck and Michaela Fitzgerald.

Robinson will join King Ethan Rosonke, who was crowned on Thursday night, to lead the homecoming dance that will be held Saturday evening.

— For more homecoming coverage, see the Sept. 24 Tribune

Comment Here