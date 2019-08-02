Romance sparked at the A&W leads to 57 years of marriage

This Valentine’s Day, comes the story of two lovebirds brought together by the A & W Root Beer in Charles City, who went on to make their home in Nashua.

Dick Baldwin was a regular customer. It turned out he found more than just a root beer float.

In 1960, he also met Sue, now Baldwin, who was working as a car hop.

The Baldwins will be celebrating 57 years of marriage this fall after falling in love during the age of car-side service, draft root beer and burgers.

After two years of dating, Suzanne and Richard were married on a warm fall day, Oct. 27, 1962, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Charles City.

— For more on this story, see the Feb. 7 Nashua Reporter.