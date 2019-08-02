Home / News / Romance sparked at the A&W leads to 57 years of marriage

Romance sparked at the A&W leads to 57 years of marriage

Fri, 02/08/2019 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
By: 
Jennifer Lantz

This Valentine’s Day, comes the story of two lovebirds brought together by the A & W Root Beer in Charles City, who went on to make their home in Nashua.
Dick Baldwin was a regular customer. It turned out he found more than just a root beer float.
In 1960, he also met Sue, now Baldwin, who was working as a car hop.
The Baldwins will be celebrating 57 years of marriage this fall after falling in love during the age of car-side service, draft root beer and burgers.
After two years of dating, Suzanne and Richard were married on a warm fall day, Oct. 27, 1962, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Charles City.
— For more on this story, see the Feb. 7 Nashua Reporter.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here