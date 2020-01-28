Rosalyn may be slowing down, but retirement is not in the cards

Rosalyn Miller vividly remembers when she learned how to sew as a child growing up in northeast Iowa.

“I just loved it. I just knew it was an ‘aha’ moment – a lightbulb moment,” said Miller.

Little did she know at the time, but needles, shears, fabric, plenty of stitches and an eye for design would become part of one of her life’s passions in Rosalyn’s Custom Interiors.

