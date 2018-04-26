Home / News / Rotary Auction returns, bidding starts Thursday

Rotary Auction returns, bidding starts Thursday

Thu, 04/26/2018 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
By: 
Bob Fenske

Want a gift card for Delta? The New Hampton Rotary Club has a deal for you.
Need a good used car? See the previous sentence.
Hungry? Oh boy, the Rotary Club has some ideas for you.
Club members, after a one-year hiatus, are bringing back the annual Rotary Club Online Auction, which kicks off on Thursday morning at 8 a.m. and runs through the following Wednesday at 9 p.m.
New Hampton Tribune

