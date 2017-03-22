Rotary to hold art auction

The New Hampton Rotary is switching things up this year with their annual fundrasier and is inviting the community to an Art Auction they will hold on Friday, April 7.New Hampton Rotary has been serving the NH community since 1938 when it was chartered. Rotary believes in “service above self” and that is shown with all of our members desire to serve their community and humanity. We are holding this art auction as a main fundraiser for the year. We usually do an online auction, and the community always supports us very well with that. We are trying something new this year and we are very excited about this event.”— For more on this story, see the March 21 Tribune