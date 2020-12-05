Routine in abnormal world

While the Coronavirus pandemic has forced many jobs across the country to change, Dan and Carol Speicher — owners of the family-owned cattle farm Prime Feeders Inc. located in New Hampton — say the day-to-day operations of their business have largely remained the same.

“Regardless of what is going on in the world and the weather, you have to feed the cattle twice a day,” Dan said. “The cattle expect to be fed at 7 a.m. and then again at 3 p.m.”

Prime Feeders sell the majority of their cattle to packing plants. However, because of COVID-19, there is a shortage of workers in these plants, and they aren’t purchasing cattle from farmers.

