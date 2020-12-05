Home / News / Routine in abnormal world
Cattle on the Prime Feeders farm owned by Dan and Carol Speicher line up for “dinner time.”

Routine in abnormal world

Tue, 05/12/2020 - 8:00pm Bob Fenske
Iowa cattleman: In a world affected by virus, cattle expect to be fed at 7 and 3
By: 
Nate DeBondt

While the Coronavirus pandemic has forced many jobs across the country to change, Dan and Carol Speicher — owners of the family-owned cattle farm Prime Feeders Inc. located in New Hampton — say the day-to-day operations of their business have largely remained the same.

“Regardless of what is going on in the world and the weather, you have to feed the cattle twice a day,” Dan said. “The cattle expect to be fed at 7 a.m. and then again at 3 p.m.”

Prime Feeders sell the majority of their cattle to packing plants. However, because of COVID-19, there is a shortage of workers in these plants, and they aren’t purchasing cattle from farmers.

For more on this story see the May 12 Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here