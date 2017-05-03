Royal Family Kids Gala raises money for kids

The 7th annual Royal Family Kids Camp was held this past Saturday in Sumner to raise money to send foster children ages 6 to 12 to a life-changing experience at camp and through a mentoring club that is held in Northeast Iowa.The program prides itself on confronting abuse and changing lives with a mission to have 100,000 or more foster children in one of the camps and clubs and to change more lives with the effective demonstration of compassion.They enlist and train more churches across American each summer and provide ongoing support services for existing camps and mentoring clubs.For the complete story see the 3/3/2017 New Hampton Tribune.