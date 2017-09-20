RRMR offers to share its superintendent

The Rudd-Rockford-Marble Rock Board of Education agreed to offer terms of a shared superintendent position to the Nashua-Plainfield district school board.

Monday’s discussion means the district will offer terms for the N-P Board of Education to consider at the district’s October meeting, which will occur a week before the RRMR board meets again in October.

If settled between the two districts, the agreement would place RRMR superintendent Keith Turner in the new joint position during the 2018 spring semester; if both districts agreed to continue the arrangement, a new agreement would be drawn in April or May, Turner said.

The discussion came after N-P superintendent Randy Strabala announced his intent to retire in December, pending the appointment of a new superintendent for the Chickasaw County school district.



For more of this article, see Thursday's Nashua Reporter