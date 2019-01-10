This run is for the dogs

The volunteers who make up the Chickasaw County chapter of Spay and Neuter All Pets, better known by its acronym SNAP, totally understand the New Hampton Parks and Recreation Department’s decision to forego the end-of-season Doggie Swim.

“With the pool renovations, we get it and supported it,” SNAP’s Maggie Johnson said, “and we’ve said all along we’ve appreciated their support for us through the years.”

Still, it left SNAP facing a quandary the past two late summers and falls, for the Doggie Swim was always one of the organization’s best fundraisers.

