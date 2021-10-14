A running family

It has been in so many ways a renaissance season for the New Hampton cross country program.

Both the boys and girls teams have won team titles at various invitationals. The Chickasaw boys are ranked eighth in the state. And New Hampton rightfully has some lofty goals as the postseason nears.

But one thing hasn’t changed when it comes to Chickasaw cross country. It’s still all about family.

Need proof? Check out all that orange that could be found at New Hampton’s home cross country meet last week at Plum Creek Golf Course in Fredericksburg.

In a season like the Chickasaws haven’t experienced in years, New Hampton remains focused on family, especially the family of senior Natalie Marr.

Her mother, Shari, is undergoing treatment for leukemia, and the Chickasaws have rallied around the Marr family. They’ve sold Team Shari t-shirts, they’ve conducted a pumpkin sale and they held one heck of a bake sale at last Thursday’s meet to raise money to help the Marr family cover expenses it is incurring while Shari Marr undergoes treatment.

“We’re a family, that comes first,” New Hampton coach Jamie Ohrt said. “It’s always been like that for me, and it always will be. Whether it’s your teammates, your own family, it doesn’t matter, family comes first.”

