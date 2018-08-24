Rural Nashua man killed in crash on Avenue

No parent should have to bury their child, but a rural Nashua couple must do just that after their teenage son died in a single vehicle accident on the Avenue of the Saints last Thursday night.

Arthur Penrod, 19, was driving a 2000 Pontiac Grand Prix southbound on Highway 218 when his car entered the ditch and hit a cement box culvert at the intersection of C13 near Plainfield. After the impact the car went airborne, overturned and caught fire.

Bremer County deputies discovered the car engulfed in flames in the ditch at 11:04 p.m. and assisting the deputies on scene were Plainfield First Responders, Plainfield Fire Department, Waverly Ambulance and Del’s Towing.

