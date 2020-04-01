Home / News / Rush to open new school
Construction workers discuss the next step they want to take as they work on the front entrance to the new middle school that opened in New Hampton this past August.

Rush to open new school

Sat, 01/04/2020 - 5:00pm Bob Fenske
Despite several challenges, New Hampton opens new building on time

The 2019-20 school year was less than a month away from commencing this summer, and New Hampton Community Schools Jay Jurrens sat in his office and espoused confidence.

“It’s going to be ready,” the school district’s top administrator said. “That’s what the construction people keep telling us, and we believe them.”

Privately, however, Jurrens was getting more than a little nervous; after all, the district didn’t really have a backup plan if the new middle school wasn’t ready for kids by Aug. 23.

For more on this story see the December 31 Tribune.

