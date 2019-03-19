Ruth Miller misses the days when people ‘neighbored,’ a more active Main Street

Ruth Miller, 101, is happy to be where she is at this point in life. The Kensington Place, New Hampton, resident said that while she realizes that she can’t do as much as she used to as a younger woman, she understands that is all just part of life.

“I am happy to be here at Kensington,” she said. “It is a place to help you. The help is very good. Every year, you lose a little more of what you can do; that is just part of life.”

Miller was born in Ackley on Oct. 16, 1917. She was the second oldest of nine children. She came to the New Hampton area some 50 years ago after marrying a Sumner resident. She later farmed south of town on Kenwood Avenue.

