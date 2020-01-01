Home / News / Sad chapter comes to an end with conviction
Cheyanne Harris (left) talks with one of her attorneys before testimony begins in her murder trial last Thursday.

Sad chapter comes to an end with conviction

Wed, 01/01/2020 - 6:00am Bob Fenske

One of the most tragic and horrific crimes in the history of Chickasaw County was settled in 2019, when Cheyanne Renee Harris was found guilty by a Plymouth County jury in February of the first-degree murder and child endangerment resulting in death.

But for those law-enforcement officers and emergency services personnel who responded to an Alta Vista apartment to find 4-month-old Sterling Koehn, the memories of the crime scene will never be erased.

Jurors heard details about what those officers and first responders saw on Aug. 30, 2017.

For more on this story see the December 31 Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here