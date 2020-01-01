Sad chapter comes to an end with conviction

One of the most tragic and horrific crimes in the history of Chickasaw County was settled in 2019, when Cheyanne Renee Harris was found guilty by a Plymouth County jury in February of the first-degree murder and child endangerment resulting in death.

But for those law-enforcement officers and emergency services personnel who responded to an Alta Vista apartment to find 4-month-old Sterling Koehn, the memories of the crime scene will never be erased.

Jurors heard details about what those officers and first responders saw on Aug. 30, 2017.

