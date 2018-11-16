Saluting those who served

The importance of Veterans Day shined through the snow on Monday morning when the Nashua-Plainfield Middle School/High School welcomed the veterans for an assembly honoring past, present and future veterans.

The National Anthem began the ceremony and was sung by Kaitlyn Fury, Dom Griffin, Caleb Haugh, Nola Leech, Jayne Levi, Madisyn Millermon, Makenna Nelson, Justice Palmier, Abby Reed, Tanner Striegel and Gavin Wahl.

“Nashuans in WWI” is a documentary made by National History Day students Drew Moine, Abigail Poppe, Tyler Anderson, Levi and Lucas Pierce. This documentary highlighted the lives of Carl Demro and Frank Dann, Nashua residents who were in the war 100 years ago.

