Salvation Army declares victory

When the Chickasaw County unit of the Salvation Army began its Red Kettle Campaign last month, Kris Markham publicly hoped it could reach it’s goal.

Privately, though, Markham was just hoping that the campaign would reach five digits.

So even though it came up a bit short of $15,000 — the exact total raised by the campaign that ended Christmas Eve was $14,653.14 — Markham said the 2019 campaign was a win with a capital W.

For more on this story see the December 31 Tribune.