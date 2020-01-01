Home / News / Salvation Army declares victory

Salvation Army declares victory

Wed, 01/01/2020 - 8:00pm Bob Fenske
By: 
Bob Fenske

When the Chickasaw County unit of the Salvation Army began its Red Kettle Campaign last month, Kris Markham publicly hoped it could reach it’s goal.

Privately, though, Markham was just hoping that the campaign would reach five digits.

So even though it came up a bit short of $15,000 — the exact total raised by the campaign that ended Christmas Eve was $14,653.14 — Markham said the 2019 campaign was a win with a capital W.

For more on this story see the December 31 Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here