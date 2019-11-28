Salvation Army kicks off kettle campaign this week

Don’t get Kris Markham wrong, she will be thankful on this Thanksgiving Day.

It’s just that the holiday comes awfully late this year, which means the Chickasaw County unit of the Salvation Army has less time to collect money during its annual Red Kettle Campaign that kicks off on Wednesday.

This year’s campaign, like the four conducted since the unit was revived by Markham and her daughter, Liz, in 2015, will be based at New Hampton’s Fareway Store, and it will also have “mini-kettles” at a number of businesses throughout the county.

For more on this story see the November 26 Tribune.