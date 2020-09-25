Salvation Army lends a hand to area schools

Those dollar bills and that change that residents dropped into the red kettle during the 2019 holiday season is helping local school districts in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chickasaw County unit of the Salvation Army, which is based out of Conway-Markham Funeral Home, recently donated $6,000 to five districts to help with the accommodations and sanitation supplies schools have had to put in place since the pandemic began in March.

“All of the mandates they’ve had, all of the adjustments they’ve had to make, they’ve accrued an enormous amount of expenses,” the Salvation Army’s Liz Markham said, “and so we wanted to make sure we were able to provide teachers and staff with enough resources so our kids can stay safe and healthy.”

Markham presented a check for $2,000 to New Hampton Community Schools and checks for $1,000 each to St. Joseph Community School, Turkey Valley, Sumner-Fredericksburg and Nashua-Plainfield.