Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign kicks off next week

The Chickasaw County unit of the Salvation Army will kick off its 2019 Red Kettle Campaign on Wednesday, and to steal a line from Uncle Sam, it “needs you.”

The campaign will kick off on Wednesday, Nov. 27, and once again will be based at New Hampton’s Fareway store.

“We have some challenges this year,” said Kris Markham, whose family serves as the unit coordinators out of their Conway-Markham Funeral Home. “We need to fill as many slots as we can. We haven’t been able to raise the kind of money we have without great volunteers.”

In its four years of existence, the Chickasaw County unit’s kettle campaign has raised more than $50,000 that is used to help families and individuals facing crisis situations. A year ago, the campaign raised more than $15,000.

One of the biggest challenges the campaign faces this year is the fact that Thanksgiving falls “late” on the calendar, cutting down the number of days the Salvation Army can raise money.

Individuals, businesses and organizations that would like to volunteer to ring the bell can do so by calling either Kris or Liz Markham at 641-394-4331.

