Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign starts this week

The Salvation Army of Chickasaw County has been able to provide needed aid to the community over the last three years thanks to the generosity of locals during its “red kettle” fund drive, both through cash and the “in kind” voluntarism of bell-ringers.

Kris Markham, who, with her daughter Liz, heads the local nonprofit organization, hopes that generosity will continue and even surpass previous years as the fourth annual red kettle drive gets under way Wednesday, Nov. 21 to Dec. 24 — Thanksgiving eve to Christmas eve.

The local organization has offered emergency assistance to people who experienced fires, car accidents while driving through and needed accommodations, and who needed help with utilities, food, gas money for transportation to medical appointments and clothing for children. In addition, the local Salvation Army runs a sizable August school supply campaign for area students.

