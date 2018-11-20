Home / News / Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign starts this week

Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign starts this week

Tue, 11/20/2018 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
By: 
Mira Schmitt-Cash

The Salvation Army of Chickasaw County has been able to provide needed aid to the community over the last three years thanks to the generosity of locals during its “red kettle” fund drive, both through cash and the “in kind” voluntarism of bell-ringers.
Kris Markham, who, with her daughter Liz, heads the local nonprofit organization, hopes that generosity will continue and even surpass previous years as the fourth annual red kettle drive gets under way Wednesday, Nov. 21 to Dec. 24 — Thanksgiving eve to Christmas eve.
The local organization has offered emergency assistance to people who experienced fires, car accidents while driving through and needed accommodations, and who needed help with utilities, food, gas money for transportation to medical appointments and clothing for children. In addition, the local Salvation Army runs a sizable August school supply campaign for area students.
— For more on this story, see the Nov. 20 New Hampton Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here