Salvation Army red kettle comes on strong at end

Wed, 12/26/2018 - 6:00pm Bob Fenske
Local unit says campaign will ‘be close’ to total raised in ’17
Bob Fenske

The Salvation Army’s Chickasaw County unit made a late run at matching last year’s collection during its annual red kettle fundraising campaign that ended on Christmas Eve.
Kris Markham of Conway-Markham Funeral Home, which serves as the local organizer for the Salvation Army, said Saturday evening that the 2018 campaign had gone over $13,000 and that “we’ll be close” to matching last year’s red kettle campaign that brought in $15,000.
“Today has been a good day for us,” she said, “and we still have Christmas Eve so I feel like we’re on track for another good year."
