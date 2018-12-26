Salvation Army red kettle comes on strong at end

The Salvation Army’s Chickasaw County unit made a late run at matching last year’s collection during its annual red kettle fundraising campaign that ended on Christmas Eve.

Kris Markham of Conway-Markham Funeral Home, which serves as the local organizer for the Salvation Army, said Saturday evening that the 2018 campaign had gone over $13,000 and that “we’ll be close” to matching last year’s red kettle campaign that brought in $15,000.

“Today has been a good day for us,” she said, “and we still have Christmas Eve so I feel like we’re on track for another good year."

— For more on this story, see the Dec. 25 New Hampton Tribune.