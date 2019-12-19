Home / News / Salvation Army unit hopes for fast finish
New Hampton resident Janine Babcock rings the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign bell at Fareway this past Friday evening.

Salvation Army unit hopes for fast finish

Thu, 12/19/2019 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
Red Kettle Campaign is halfway to its $15,000 goal but bell ringers are needed
By: 
Bob Fenske

The Chickasaw County unit of the Salvation Army is more than halfway to its Red Kettle Campaign goal, but time, which was always short this season, is running out.

It’s why Kris and Liz Markham, who coordinate the campaign out of Conway-Markham Funeral Home, are asking for volunteers to step up and help the campaign finish strong.

“We have spots open, no doubt about it,” said Kris Markham, “and every hour we don’t have a bell ringer on hand, it makes it more difficult for us to reach our goal.”

For more on this story see the December 17 Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

