Salvation Army unit hopes for fast finish

The Chickasaw County unit of the Salvation Army is more than halfway to its Red Kettle Campaign goal, but time, which was always short this season, is running out.

It’s why Kris and Liz Markham, who coordinate the campaign out of Conway-Markham Funeral Home, are asking for volunteers to step up and help the campaign finish strong.

“We have spots open, no doubt about it,” said Kris Markham, “and every hour we don’t have a bell ringer on hand, it makes it more difficult for us to reach our goal.”

For more on this story see the December 17 Tribune.