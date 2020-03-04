Same amount of meals; less amount of distribution

New Hampton Community Schools will be changing its meal distribution system, beginning Monday.

The district announced Friday that instead of having its “Grab & Go” meals distributed five times a week, it will distribute the meals on Mondays and Wednesdays. School officials emphasized that it will continue to serve the same amount of meals because Monday’s distribution will have two breakfasts and two lunches and Wednesday’s distribution will have three of each meals.

Food Service workers also said “we will be offering more of a variety” to those participating in the program.

The meals are avaialbe for all children ages 1-18, and delivery/pickup sites and times will remain the same. Meals can be picked up between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. at the New Hampton Elementary School playground, Mikkelson Park, Alta Vista City Hall parking lot, Immaculate Conception Church parking lot in North Washington, Jerico Joe’s and the Ionia city park.

Food Service staff are reminding that items will be need to be refrigerated within two hour of pickup if not immediately consumed.

Those who are not signed up for the meals can still receive them by calling any of the school offices in the district.