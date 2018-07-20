Santa is the ‘people’s choice’ at swine show

The jolly good fellow who won the People’s Choice Award at the Celebrity Swine Showmanship Contest on Saturday [July 14] was tall and stout with a long white beard, a red fleece hat and pants and a t-shirt — thankfully he left his jacket at home.

He had to admit he was confused, when children asked him what he was doing out and about in July — and where were the reindeer?

“Rudolph” was with him as the swine with the fuzzy antler headband that helped him win the award. As for the time mix-up, he told the children he used the Julian calendar.

— For more on this story, see the July 20 New Hampton Tribune.