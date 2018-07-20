Home / News / Santa is the ‘people’s choice’ at swine show
(Mira Schmitt-Cash/Tribune) Santa and his swine, Rudolph, compete at the Celebrity Swine Show Saturday at the Achievement Show. Riverside Feeds LLC sponsored them.

Santa is the ‘people’s choice’ at swine show

Fri, 07/20/2018 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
Mira Schmitt-Cash

The jolly good fellow who won the People’s Choice Award at the Celebrity Swine Showmanship Contest on Saturday [July 14] was tall and stout with a long white beard, a red fleece hat and pants and a t-shirt — thankfully he left his jacket at home.
He had to admit he was confused, when children asked him what he was doing out and about in July — and where were the reindeer?
“Rudolph” was with him as the swine with the fuzzy antler headband that helped him win the award. As for the time mix-up, he told the children he used the Julian calendar.
