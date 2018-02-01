Santa's sleigh pulled over in New Hampton

No one is above the law, but when your name is Santa Claus, sometimes you get a break.

A Chickasaw County Deputy issued a written warning to the jolly old elf early Monday morning — on Christmas Eve — for speeding.

The complaint, which was made public on the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Facebook Page on Monday, indicates that Kris “Santa Claus” Kringle of 96930 Arctic Circle, North Pole, Alaska, was issued a written warning for speeding at North Chestnut Avenue in New Hampton. Kringle was driving his 1917 Red Sleigh cargo vehicle at speeds in excess of 200 miles per hour — 175 miles per hour over the clearly posted speed limit of 25.

The incident happened shortly after midnight — 12:28 a.m. — on Christmas Day. Clearly, Santa was running a little late this year, and was making up for lost time.

Apparently, Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Deputies working on Christmas Eve were a little starstruck to meet Santa, and in the true spirit of Christmas, they were charitable and forgiving, despite the severity of his infraction.

“We had the opportunity to meet Santa and we even let him off with a written warning,” they said in the Facebook post.

The deputies understood that Santa had an important job to do, just like they do.

“We understand that he is in a hurry to reach everyone on his nice list,” they said.

Mr. Kringle is described in the complaint white male, with white hair and blue eyes — presumably “twinkling” blue eyes. He is described as six feet tall and 300 pounds, which is certainly chubby and plump — although there is nothing in the complaint to indicate whether or not his belly shook when he laughed, like a bowl full of jelly.

The complaint also did not indicate whether Santa had dimples that were merry, cheeks like roses, or a nose like a cherry. It can be assumed that he had a beard as white as the snow and an overall jolly disposition.

Calls to the sheriff’s department for clarification on these matters were not returned on Wednesday.

Letters to Santa Claus will likely be answered next Christmas.