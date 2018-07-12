Saturday breakfast gives kids one final chance to bend Santa’s ear

Santa’s going to be a pretty busy guy Saturday morning; after all, hundreds of kids usually turn out for “Breakfast with Santa.”

But at least the jolly old fellow won’t go away hungry as the New Hampton Parks and Recreation Department will hold the annual event that includes breakfast, coloring and one final shot at making a pitch to Santa.

The event runs from 8:30 to 10 a.m. at the New Hampton Community Center, and the only admission charge the organizers have is donations of item — or yes, items — for the Chickasaw County Food Pantry.

