St. Joseph Community School teachers Amy Kloberdanz (back left) and Susie Klunder (back right) pose with their students during a field trip.

Saying farewell together

Sun, 05/17/2020 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
Two longtime teachers were hoping for a better ending to their time at St. Joe’s
By: 
Lydia Gessner

After 20 years of team-teaching fifth and sixth grade together, Amy Kloberdanz and Susie Klunder have a heartbreaking goodbye following resigning their teaching positions at St. Joe’s, not expecting to have their final year cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic. 

When the teachers decided to resign early in the year, they imagined their last year would be filled with good memories with the students and staff before heading off into something new. And while this held true for a while, March 15th brought their time at St. Joe’s to a sudden and painful halt. 

Klunder describes how difficult this has been. 

For more on this story see the May 12 Tribune.

