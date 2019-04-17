Home / News / Scholarship group making another pitch for Chickasaw Legacy Pathway

Scholarship group making another pitch for Chickasaw Legacy Pathway

Wed, 04/17/2019 - 6:00pm Bob Fenske
By: 
Bob Fenske

One of the co-presidents of New Hampton’s Dollars for Scholars chapter believes the organization is in sight of making its “second goal” when it comes to a unique “pathway” that will be built at the school’s football stadium.
The scholarship organization has already taken 120 orders for bricks that will be part of the Chickasaw Legacy Pathway, and Co-President Dustin Lewis said Dollars for Scholars has already upped its goal for the project.
— For more on this story, see the April 16 New Hampton Tribune.

