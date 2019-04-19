Scholl: E-cig use on rise at Nashua-Plainfield

Nashua Police Chief Ben Scholl was at the Nashua Public Library on Saturday afternoon to teach the public about the dangers of vaping. The police department has seen a rise of the electronic cigarettes at the Nashua-Plainfield schools and in the community and wants to warn and educate residents about the dangers of the products.

“Through these presentations I hope to bring an awareness of the dangers associated with the electronic vaping devices, especially as it pertains to young people who might be acting without really understanding what they are putting in their bodies,” said Scholl.

Parents are strongly encouraged to educate themselves about the electronic cigarettes, or vaping since this is a trend for teens ages 12 to 15 years old. The electronic devices make it easier for the students to inhale the nicotine without being caught as easily. Students have been know to do it right in the classroom without being detected in the community.

Even though the products are required to be bought by adults 18 years of age and older, the students are able to get the products from friends, family and even online. The companies are able to ship the supplies to any house after ordering it online.

