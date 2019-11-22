Scholten: Momentum is on my side

As far as J.D. Scholten is concerned, he just ran out of time in the 2016 election.

But he’s back for more, and this time, the Sioux City Democrat believes will be different and he’ll defeat longtime Fourth Congressional District Rep. Steve King.

“I think if we would have had one more week, maybe two, we would have won,” Scholten said during a gathering in Fredericksburg as part of his “Don’t Forget About Us” tour of the sprawling district that covers 39 Iowa counties. “We did a lot of things right, and we have momentum going into 2020.”

For more on this story see the November 19 Tribune.