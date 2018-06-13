Home / News / School Board agrees to build a bigger industrial/ag center

School Board agrees to build a bigger industrial/ag center

Wed, 06/13/2018 - 6:00pm Bob Fenske
FFA Alumni campaign has raised $262,000 in various donations for new center
Bob Fenske

New Hampton Community Schools will build a larger vocational agriculture and industrial technology center, thanks to a fundraising campaign conducted by the FFA Alumni that has brought in more than $260,000 in various forms of donations.
“This is an exciting night for a number of reasons,” Superintendent Jay Jurrens said before the School Board voted Thursday evening to expand the center that is part of a $19.415 million building project that also includes a new middle school and competition gymnasium.
“This shows one of the things that I love about this community. It’s willing to partner with us and do what’s best for our kids.”
