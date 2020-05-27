School Board approves New Hampton administrative plan

The New Hampton School Board Wednesday morning approved a new administrative plan its superintendent recommended and one that keeps three principals in the district.

Board members unanimously voted for the plan — one that Superintendent Jay Jurrens said can save the district $175,000 next year — that also includes the district going from a full-time to a part-time activities director during a five-minute special meeting.

The School Board approved having current New Hampton Middle School Principal Matt Manson move to the high school to replace Sarah Updegraff, who resigned earlier this month to take a job at Lansing Kee. Current AD Brad Schmitt will move to the middle school and Brenda Lansing will remain at the elementary school.

The board also approved longtime New Hampton math teacher and football coach as the school’s new activities director. Frerichs will remain football coach, will teach half of his normal load and take over the AD duties.

Jurrens said there were a number of ways to calculate savings, but he said if one compared salaries and benefits for all employees not represented by a bargaining unit from this fiscal year that ends on June 30 and next fiscal year, the district will save that $175,000.

— For more on this story, see the June 2 Tribune