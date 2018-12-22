School Board gets soccer feedback

The New Hampton School Board heard from opposite sides of the spectrum Monday night when it came to the district adding soccer as a varsity sport.

On one side was New Hampton baseball coach, Cory McDonald, who expressed concern how adding soccer would affect participation in other spring and summer sports. On the other side were parents like Jeff and Jenny Monteith, who said the district needs to allow children to pursue their passions, one of which is soccer.

In the middle were the School Board members, who are expected to make a decision on adding soccer at its January meeting.

“I understand both sides,” Board Member Damian Baltes said, “and want everyone to know that we’re going to put a lot of thought into this.”

— For more on this story, see the Dec. 21 New Hampton Tribune.