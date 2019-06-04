School Board goes with ‘guaranteed’ bid for phone system

The New Hampton School Board doesn’t often accept a “higher bid” when it awards contracts, but it did so on Monday night.

The board voted to accept the a bid for a little more than $75,000 from New Hampton-based Robinson Telecommunications for a phone system that will go into the district’s new middle school, gymnasium and vocational agriculture and industrial technology center that will open in August.

New Hampton had received a bid for a little more than $63,000 from CEC, a company based out of Dubuque.

