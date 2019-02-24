Home / News / School Board juggles calendar

Sun, 02/24/2019 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
New Hampton will still have to look at options to end school year in May
Bob Fenske

The New Hampton School Board’s goal Monday night was simple: Get the end of the school year back into May.
Mission accomplished … but it lasted all of one day.
“I really would like us to see if we can make this work so that we’re done by May 31,” Board member Damian Baltes said. “I think it’s best for our students, our families and our teachers.”
Going into Monday night’s meeting, New Hampton had cancelled classes on nine separate days — once in November for the state volleyball tournament and nine times since Jan. 22 because of weather-related issues.
— For more on this story, see the Feb. 22 New Hampton Tribune.

