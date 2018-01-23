School board keeps working during lull

There might be a lull when it comes to New Hampton Community Schools’ construction project, but the School Board last week crossed two more items off its list as it approved heating/cooling controls for the new building and also awarded the carpet contract.

That means the board has just one more “major” contract — one for the cabinetry — to approve.

“We’re sitting in very good shape budget wise with the project,” Superintendent Jay Jurrens said, “and now all we need is a short winter.”

Board members voted to have FM Controls install the new heating/cooling controls for the new middle school, competition gymnasium and industrial technology and vocational agriculture center that will be built because voters approved a $19.415 million bond referendum last February.

