School Board may back off on early retirement

Even in the face of uncertainty in its general fund, New Hampton School Board members appear to be backing away from offering early retirement incentives to its veteran teachers.Board members on Monday night tabled taking any action on early retirement, in part because of uncertainty on what it can offer.In the past, when the board has offered incentives, it has provided an insurance stipend for retiring teachers until they reach “Medicare age.”There is, however, some question if that doesn’t violate age discrimination laws, and although Superintendent Jay Jurrens said the board could cap the number of years a retiree could collect the stipend, board members want more information before proceeding.“I think I’d be OK with waiting a year,” Board Member Damian Baltes said. “We’re in good shape right now, and I think having some questions answered would be good.”Offering early retirement helps school districts save money in their General Funds because those who leave the district are veteran teachers who usually have higher salaries than their replacements and the incentives are paid out through a district’s Management Fund.For the complete story see the 12/27/2016 New Hampton Tribune.