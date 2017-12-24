School Board OKs five early retirements

New Hampton Elementary School will lose a wealth of experience next school year after the School Board accepted five early retirement requests during its regular meeting on Monday.

The teachers who will accept the retirement incentives are kindergarten teacher Lynn Ries, first-grade instructor Kim Hennessy, at-risk coordinator Sue Nosbisch, special education instructor Gladys Martin and physical education teacher Cindy Moore.

All but Moore work full-time at the elementary school, and Moore’s duties are split between the elementary and middle school.

“One of the tough things when we do early retirement is that you know you’re going to lose some very good, talented teachers,” Board Member Damian Baltes said, “and this year is certainly no exception. I understand why we’re doing this, but I also know these are outstanding teachers who have done a lot for our kids.”

