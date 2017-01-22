School Board sounds off

New Hampton School Board members Monday night voiced their frustrations over a recent guest view in the Tribune and urged district residents to be informed when they cast a vote in the upcoming bond referendum.During a discussion about the Feb. 7 $19.415 million referendum, several board members said they wanted to clear the air about some issues brought up in a guest view submitted by Terry Denner that appeared in the Jan. 10 edition of the Tribune.“It’s frustrating to me, and I just think it’s a very unfair article,” Damian Baltes said. “I hope its not taken all that seriously by the community.”Board members were particularily upset that Denner claimed he was told “by one board member that this plan didn't raise enough taxes or spend enough money.”“I know I never said that, and I’m about as sure as I can be that no other board member said it,” Board President Joe Rosonke said. “We have worked very hard and I know the committee has worked very hard to come up with a good building at a good price.”For the complete story see the 1/20/2017 New Hampton Tribune.