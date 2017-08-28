School Board splits fuel bid, purchases propane filling station

It wasn’t all fuel all the time for the New Hampton School Board on Monday night, but it was close.

School Board members took care of the district’s fuel needs for the 2017-18 school year as they approved splitting the fuel bids for its buses and also made sure the district’s newest buses will have the propane they will need for power.

Last month, the board approved purchasing two new propane-powered buses, and on Monday, they approved purchasing equipment to set up a propane “filling station” at the bus barn.

New Hampton will pay $15,750 to AgVantage FS for the equipment and installation at the filling station as board members decided they’d rather have the district own the equipment instead of either leasing it to own or just leasing it.

— For more on this story, see the Aug. 25 Tribune