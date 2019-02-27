Home / News / School Board stays the course on food service

School Board stays the course on food service

Wed, 02/27/2019 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
Board members want cooks to continue to give New Hampton students more options
By: 
Bob Fenske

The New Hampton School Board members liked what they heard from two food service companies that made presentations during a meeting last week, but in the end, the board decided to keep the status quo.
Representatives of Taher and Opaa, two companies that combined serve more than 200 school districts around the nation, pitched the fact that they offer not only nutritious food but also plenty of options for students.
And representatives of both companies also said they could provide additional education resources for students at all three of New Hampton’s schools.
— For more on this story, see the Feb. 26 New Hampton Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here